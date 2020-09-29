LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson on Tuesday said they fined a country club for noncompliance due to a Monday night event hosted by a Las Vegas Raiders player.
The city said they were made aware of the event Tuesday from the night before at DragonRidge Country Club. A city spokesperson said the city’s Business Operations Division performed a compliance investigation and has issued a notice of violation to DragonRidge.
"The business was assessed a penalty of $2,000 based on a fine of $500 for each of four violations: employees/customers were in violation of the face covering requirement; the event caused more than 50 people to gather; common areas where personnel are likely to gather remained open; and the live event was held without prior approval from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations," said Henderson spokesperson Kathleen Richards.
The country club has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and pay the penalty, or to dispute the notice.
The event was billed as the first ever "Beyond the Wall" Gala, hosted by Raiders tight end Darren Waller. Funds from the event went to The Darren Waller Foundation for the prevention of substance abuse in children and young adults.
According to the event's media release, Waller, Raiders fans, teammates, and foundation board members were in attendance.
Videos on social media from the event showed several players in attendance with the crowd that was unmasked indoors.
