HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson canceled all large public events through the end of April in a news release Thursday.
"While health professionals continue to advise that the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low in Southern Nevada, the City is city is taking a proactive approach to protect the health and safety of Henderson," the release stated.
Any event involved large gatherings of people in close proximity has been nixed.
"Community safety is our highest priority, and this includes protecting the health and well-being of our residents," Mayor Debra March said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are cancelling activities where large numbers of people would need to be in close proximity. The City is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and our community partners to monitor the situation and take action as necessary."
LIST OF CANCELED EVENTS
• St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival, March 13-15
• Dana Point Festival of Whales, March 14
• Vintage Market and Craft Sale, March 14 & April 11
• March On, March 24
• Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, March 26-April 4
• Blue Ribbon Commission Leadership Day, April 1
• Henderson BluesFest, April 11
• Industrial Days, April 17-18
• March On, April 22
• Fire Station 99 Open House, April 25
These closures take place in and around the Henderson Pavilion, on Water Street and the Henderson Events Plaza.
City parks and sports fields will remain open.
