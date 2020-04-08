LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson gave the temporary OK to allow businesses to deliver alcohol to the city's residents.
The order is effective 5 p.m. Tuesday and lasts either 30 days or through the end of the nonessential business closure, whichever comes first, according to Henderson. It allows commercial businesses holding a full liquor off-sale, brew pub, winery or craft distillery license through the City of Henderson to deliver to Henderson homes.
The permit doesn't allow curbside pick-up.
Delivery orders would be placed by phone or online and the business' employee must be at least 21 years old. Third-party services are not allowed under the permit.
Businesses interested in delivery must email Henderson at FILicensedivision@cityofhenderson.com. The email must include the business name and address, current City of Henderson business license number and the contact phone number for the owner or key employee.
