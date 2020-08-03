LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas said last week their compliance teams visited more than 3,000 businesses and issued 48 notices of violations.
According to the city, the visits took place between July 23 and 30. The city said teams visited businesses in areas where COVID-19 outbreaks have been higher.
"Most businesses were observed to be in compliance with the governor’s directive for face coverings and social distancing, with 209 violations observed by business license officers," according to a statement from the city. The statement said "most" businesses were compliant after education.
The city said the teams are observers, and do not enforce the directive. Enforcement is handled by the city's business license officers.
(5) comments
Come on there are more than 48 businesses violating the covid19 orders. 100 percent of the casinos are violating the order! Casinos are spreading this virus faster than you know but don't worry because in the coming months the house loses anyway;)) COVID19 plays all in!
Compliance team=Law enforcement
Shut....... Up.
Compliance team=brown shirts.
Compliance team= punk snitches. I hope they wreck on the way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.