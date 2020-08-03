Plan aims to give new light to Fremont East motel signs

(File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas said last week their compliance teams visited more than 3,000 businesses and issued 48 notices of violations. 

According to the city, the visits took place between July 23 and 30. The city said teams visited businesses in areas where COVID-19 outbreaks have been higher. 

"Most businesses were observed to be in compliance with the governor’s directive for face coverings and social distancing, with 209 violations observed by business license officers," according to a statement from the city. The statement said "most" businesses were compliant after education.

The city said the teams are observers, and do not enforce the directive. Enforcement is handled by the city's business license officers. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

seanwally
seanwally

Come on there are more than 48 businesses violating the covid19 orders. 100 percent of the casinos are violating the order! Casinos are spreading this virus faster than you know but don't worry because in the coming months the house loses anyway;)) COVID19 plays all in!

Report Add Reply
qwerty123
qwerty123

Compliance team=Law enforcement

Report Add Reply
Starmc26
Starmc26

Shut....... Up.

Report Add Reply
TrumpBeliever
TrumpBeliever

Compliance team=brown shirts.

Report Add Reply
Corysm
Corysm

Compliance team= punk snitches. I hope they wreck on the way.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.