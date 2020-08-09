LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas and Las Vegas police responded to a pageant held at the Ahern Hotel on Sunday for being in violation of Gov. Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 mitigation directives.
According to a statement from the city, they and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they found the event was in violation by "attempting to hold the Mrs. Nevada [America] pageant with spectators."
Business licensing and police went to the Ahern and stopped the event, the city said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart said Ahern voluntarily downsized the event to gain compliance and no citations were issued.
"Earlier in the weekend the city attempted to notify the Ahern Hotel that the pageant would violate the governor’s directives, but our licensing officer was escorted off property by hotel security," said city spokesman Jace Radke.
WTF the Mrs Nevada Pageant is being shut down even thought it’s been at 50% capacity.— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 10, 2020
Keith Wright, president and general manager of Ahern Hotel, told FOX5 on Sunday he believed they were in compliance.
“As far as we’re concerned, we were following the rules as we understood them. Everyone was social distancing and wearing masks," he said. "We felt we were in compliance."
On Thursday, the property was fined $250 by city for hosting a campaign event for President Donald Trump. About 550 people were estimated in attendance at that event. Sisolak responded in a series of tweets Friday, saying he was "deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior."
More information was expected from the city on Monday.
Sisolak is a Communist Dictator and needs to be dragged out of office and arrested for killing people by not allowing them lifesaving medication to treat China Virus. Sisolak is a corrupt criminal.
