LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to grab a bite to eat on their lunch break in downtown Las Vegas can now do so with free parking.
According to a news release, the city has installed "Lunch Spot Parking" signs in downtown parking lots and streets as part of a new trial program that offers free parking Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the city, all on-street meters in Fremont East will be free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as parking in a dozen downtown lots in an area bounded by Stewart on the north, Las Vegas Boulevard on the west, Tenth Street on the east and Carson Avenue on the south.
The free parking program will continue until Dec. 31, 2021, the release notes.
The city says it is supporting local businesses in their attempt to recover financially from the pandemic with free parking.
Designated downtown city parking lots and street metered parking spots are included. The Park on Fremont, El Cortez and Downtown Project are contributing their parking lots to the effort, as well, according to the release.
For more information and to locate a free parking lot, click HERE.
