LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas' Economic and Urban Development department has launched a new campaign to attract remote tech workers to the city.
According to a news release, the new campaign, which includes digital advertising specifically targeted to tech workers in San Francisco and Seattle, promotes Las Vegas as a "great place to live for a growing number of workers who can live anywhere while maintaining their employment by doing their jobs remotely."
In a statement, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said the campaign is timed with the changes being made by many companies today regarding remote working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of the largest tech companies today, including Google, Facebook, LinkedIn and others are allowing employees to work remotely for the long-term,” said Goodman. “That means workers can live anywhere. So why not Las Vegas to take advantage of all the benefits of living here? And when things return to a post-pandemic normal, those who have relocated here are in the perfect place to enjoy all the in-person connectivity and world-class hospitality for which Las Vegas is known, striking the perfect balance between remote working and healthy socialization for optimal well-being.”
Among other benefits, the campaign touts a "higher quality of life in Las Vegas created by no state income tax, more affordable housing and less traffic congestion relative to many other major metro areas and 300-plus sunny days a year."
Tell your friends: if they are remote working, they should move here:— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 10, 2020
☀️ 300+ days of sunshine
🏈 pro sports 🏒
💰 low- or no-income taxes
✨ world-class hospitality & dining
➡️ https://t.co/gRUBtTFxQZ pic.twitter.com/H8CFhcFq4s
The city also touts access to all Las Vegas offers via world-class hospitality and nearby recreational areas, a burgeoning professional sports scene, downtown Las Vegas as a growing center of tech.
The city launched the Innovate.Vegas website as part of the campaign: https://innovate.vegas/Remote-Working
(1) comment
Hasn't this plan been a disaster wherever it is implemented?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.