LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved Station Casinos' request to keep its Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station properties closed until further notice.
According to the action summary, the city council approved non-operational status of both properties' gaming and liquor licenses from June 4, 2020 through June 4, 2021.
In addition, Station Casinos filed a request with Henderson City Council to keep its Fiesta Henderson property closed.
In a the document, Station Casinos says it is seeking approval for its gaming and liquor licenses to be placed in non-operational status for a period not to exceed 365 days from June 4, 2020, the date gaming operations were permitted to reopen to the public.
Citing the uncertain economic conditions of the state, Station Casinos said in the filing that Fiesta Henderson will remain closed until further notice and does not have a known re-opening date as of yet.
The Henderson City Council will hear the topic on July 7.
In its reopening plans released in early May, Station Casinos announced a phased reopening of its properties. As such, the company said it expected that it would first reopen Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, along with its properties in the Wildfire division.
The company said it would then look to reopening the Palms, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station after it has had a chance to assess "how business is performing in a post-COVID-19 world."
