LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A program launched in the City of Las Vegas is one of many rolled out to help families evicted during a looming housing crisis.
Rental availability is in the single digits in Nevada, as prices are skyrocketing and many families are facing eviction.
The Las Vegas City Council approved the expansion of their flexible housing program, which now can help 45 families.
The city works with landlords to place families with small children in rentals, and the city makes sure the prices are 30 percent of the family's income. Financial counseling will also be available.
The city's rental assistance program is also helping 1,000 families. Click here to learn more about the programs.
The Nevada Housing Coalition said many counties and cities across Nevada are stepping up to address the rental crisis.
The Silver State is short 79,000 units for affordable housing for the average worker. More than 40 percent of Nevadans are renters. More federal funding is also needed to keep Nevadans from moving, the coalition said.
