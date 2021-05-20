Cirque's 'O' at the Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Performers from Cirque du Soleil's "O" are set to dive into the pool again this summer, as the show will return to its Las Vegas Strip stage on July 1.

According to a news release, on May 18, while preparing to resume the production and to commemorate the show’s upcoming return, artists and crew members gathered to make the first celebratory splash in the pool, since closing the doors more than a year ago.

The release notes that "O," which debuted in 1998, is known for its acrobatics and synchronized swimming routines inside a 1.5-million-gallon pool.

Upon reopening, the new updated schedule includes nightly performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. However, the show schedules are subject to change.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY

July 1, 4, 7-8, 11, 14-15, 21-22

DARK DAYS

Monday and Tuesday

ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS

Aug. 25

Oct. 13

Dec. 1-14

Additional Performances

September 29

TICKET PRICES

Tickets starting at $79

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

Call 888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866 

Go to www.cirquedusoleil.com/O or www.bellagio.com

 

