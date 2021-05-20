LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Performers from Cirque du Soleil's "O" are set to dive into the pool again this summer, as the show will return to its Las Vegas Strip stage on July 1.
According to a news release, on May 18, while preparing to resume the production and to commemorate the show’s upcoming return, artists and crew members gathered to make the first celebratory splash in the pool, since closing the doors more than a year ago.
The release notes that "O," which debuted in 1998, is known for its acrobatics and synchronized swimming routines inside a 1.5-million-gallon pool.
Upon reopening, the new updated schedule includes nightly performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. However, the show schedules are subject to change.
SHOW SCHEDULE
Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
7 P.M. SHOWS ONLY
July 1, 4, 7-8, 11, 14-15, 21-22
DARK DAYS
Monday and Tuesday
ADDITIONAL DARK DAYS
Aug. 25
Oct. 13
Dec. 1-14
Additional Performances
September 29
TICKET PRICES
Tickets starting at $79
*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees
ADDITIONAL INFO
TO BOOK TICKETS:
Call 888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866
Go to www.cirquedusoleil.com/O or www.bellagio.com
