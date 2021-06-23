LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil announced that another one of its Las Vegas Strip productions will soon return to the stage.
According to a news release, The Beatles LOVE will reopen at The Mirage on Aug. 26.
Tickets will go on sale on June 24, according to Cirque.
Visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/ for more information.
