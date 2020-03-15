LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil shows to go dark on a temporary basis.
In statement, Cirque announced that resident shows on the Las Vegas strip, which include: Mystère, “O”, Zumanity, KÀ, The Beatles LOVE, Michael Jackson ONE, and Blue Man Group would all be temporarily suspended beginning on March 15.
Customers who purchased show tickets will get a full refund within 30 days.
The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said extensive measures to protect workers and customers at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak were taken. They added, safety for all artists, partners, employees, and customers remains a top priority.
The group's social media pages will be updated as more information becomes available.
Questions concerning Cirque du Soleil's show suspension can found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.