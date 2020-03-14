LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil announced on Saturday its shows in Las Vegas would be temporarily suspended starting Sunday, March 15.
"From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences," the statement said.
The shows include Mystère (at Treasure Island), “O” (at Bellagio), Zumanity (at New York-New York), KÀ (at MGM Grand), The Beatles LOVE (at The Mirage), Michael Jackson ONE (at Mandalay Bay), and Blue Man Group (at Luxor Hotel & Casino).
UPDATED MARCH 14: From the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, we at Cirque du Soleil have taken rigorous measures to protect our team and our fans. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our artists, partners, employees and you, our audiences. pic.twitter.com/eaC7sJxyS1— Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) March 15, 2020
Tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded automatically within 30 days, according to the media release.
For further information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.