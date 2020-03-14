(Cirque du Soleil)

(Cirque du Soleil)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil announced on Saturday its shows in Las Vegas would be temporarily suspended starting Sunday, March 15. 

"From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences," the statement said. 

The shows include Mystère (at Treasure Island), “O” (at Bellagio), Zumanity (at New York-New York), KÀ (at MGM Grand), The Beatles LOVE (at The Mirage), Michael Jackson ONE (at Mandalay Bay), and Blue Man Group (at Luxor Hotel & Casino).

Tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded automatically within 30 days, according to the media release. 

For further information, click here. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.