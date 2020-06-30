LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil announced that it has laid off employees of the Blue Man Group show.

A spokeswoman for the company said that as part of its bankruptcy protection, the company "had to make the difficult decision to lay off the Blue Man Group."

Cirque says that it has "every intention" to reopen the Blue Man Group show when government guidelines allow.

On Monday, Cirque announced that it plans to restructure the company and "restart business" by filing for protection against creditors. The company said it would be cutting 3,500 jobs as part of the bankruptcy protection.