LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closures of its shows across the globe, Cirque du Soleil has announced that it has made temporary staff reductions.
According to a press release, 95% of Cirque's workforce was affected by the company-wide temporary layoffs for a total of 4,679 people.
A spokeswoman for Cirque confirmed to FOX5 that a total of 749 artists and staff members were impacted in Las Vegas.
Cirque also said its show' technicians were laid off. However, those staff members are employed by the individual hotels, not Cirque du Soleil.
"It is the most difficult day in Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group history. We're deeply saddened by the dramatic measures taken today, as the temporary layoff includes man hardworking, dedicated people. Unfortunately, this decision is our only option as we are forced to position ourselves to weather this storm and prepare for eventual re-openings," days Daniel Lamarre, president and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
Cirque temporarily suspended its shows starting March 15 following the Center for Disease Control and Preventions guidance to limit public gatherings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Cirque's shows in Las Vegas include Mystère (at Treasure Island), “O” (at Bellagio), Zumanity (at New York-New York), KÀ (at MGM Grand), The Beatles LOVE (at The Mirage), Michael Jackson ONE (at Mandalay Bay), and Blue Man Group (at Luxor Hotel & Casino).
