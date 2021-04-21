LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil on Wednesday announced that three of its shows on the Las Vegas Strip will return to the stage this summer.
According to a news release, the Las Vegas shows returning this summer are “O” at Bellagio, Mystère at Treasure Island and the group's affiliate show Blue Man Group will return to Luxor Hotel and Casino.
Mystère will return to its stage on June 28, and “O” will mark its first performance on July 1. Tickets are available as of 12:00 pm PT today, the release notes.
Blue Man Group will return with performances starting June 24. Tickets go on sale April 29.
“This is the moment we have all been waiting for,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage. I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can’t wait to see the lights go back on.”
Tickets can be purchased online at:
https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/o
https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/mystere
