LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting a job fair next week as it looks to fill 200 positions.
According to a news release, the job fair will be held May 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. inside Circus Circus' Convention Center.
The property says hiring will take place on the spot. Drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the same time as the job offer, the release says.
The release notes that open positions include:
- Retail
- Front Desk
- Food and Beverage
- Security
- Casino cage
- Slots
- Splash Zone
- Midway Games Operator
- Adventuredome Ride Attendant
Applicants hired will be required to submit a COVID-19 test prior to beginning work, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.