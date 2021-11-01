LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circus Circus is holding a job fair on Nov. 3.
Wednesday's hiring event will take place from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. as the property looks to fill 100 positions for several different departments.
According to a news release, open positions include:
- Security Officer
- Attractions Attendant
- Games Operator
- Sales Associates
- Stock Hosts
- Retail Supervisors
- Cage Cashier
- Bartender
- Bar Porter
- Bartender Apprentice
- Cook 1
- Broiler Cook
- Fountain Workers
- Stove Cleaners
- Pot Washers
Drug and background checks will be available on-site at the same time as the job offer, the release notes.
Applicants should bring ID and any necessary service cards if applicable.
Those hired will be required to submit a COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination prior to beginning work.
For more information and to apply onliine, visit: https://careers-circuscircus.icims.com/.
