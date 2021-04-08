Adventuredome exterior

The exterior of the Adventuredome is seen at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip. (Circus Circus Las Vegas/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Run away to the circus! In a two-day job fair, Circus Circus Las Vegas will be searching for qualified individuals to fill 100+ positions at the resort-casino.

Gearing up to summer, the seasonal positions available include: Midway game operators, Adventuredome ride attendants, lifeguards and pool attendants.

NOTE: on-site drug and background checks will be available. Applicants will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test prior to beginning work.

JOB FAIR DETAILS

Friday, April 16, 2021

3p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 2021

9a.m. – 12p.m.

Circus Circus Las Vegas

2880 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

