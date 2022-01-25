LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas announced that it will continue to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Wednesday through March.
First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Circa's ballroom on the resort's third level. Anyone 21 years or older is welcome, no appointment necessary.
Circa said the vaccination clinic will not be open on Wednesday, March 16. Flu vaccines will also be available at each clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.