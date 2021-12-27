LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino is holding additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in January.
The resort is offering shots of Moderna or Pfizer to anyone over the age of 21. First, second and booster doses will be offered. Flu vaccinations also will be available.
Circa will hold the clinics on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will be located in the ballroom on the resort’s third level.
