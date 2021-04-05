LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas is hosting two drive-thru hiring events on Tuesday, April 13 and 27.
According to a news release, the hiring event will be held at its sister property, the Golden Gate Casino, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The news release states that Circa is hiring for all positions, including housekeeping, porters, security and more.
All candidates will be interviewed on the spot and qualified candidates will receive a verbal offer, the release notes.
They will be required to apply online at www.circalasvegas.com/careers. If selected, within 72 hours of the event, they will receive a call from our HR confirming employment, according to the company.
