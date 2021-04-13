LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas is hosting another drive-thru hiring event on April 27 following its event on Tuesday.
The hiring events are held at its sister property, the Golden Gate Casino, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Circa is hiring for all positions, including housekeeping, porters, security and more.
All candidates are interviewed on the spot and qualified candidates will receive a verbal offer, the company said.
About 20 people lined up two hours prior to the event on Tuesday.
“Just looking for another job. Add on to another job I have right now. Bring in some extra income. Give me a little more leeway, flexibility to pay bills. Save,” said Julian Burkley.
Burkley said he’s a caregiver and also worked at a hotel, but said his hours were cut there because of the pandemic.
The hiring event took place in the valet area of Golden Gate. A designated computer area was set up for people to apply and then in-person interviews were held at nearby tables.
“We want to see people. We don’t want to see applications. We don’t want to see resumes. We want to see people. We want people to get from behind that screen and come and meet us,” said human resources specialist Molly Richards.
Richards said many positions are open, from housekeepers and porters to security and maintenance staff. People who applied Tuesday will be notified in 72 hours if they got a job.
Richards said they are looking for people who are “real” and are eager to work.
“We were inside for a year. Let’s get you out. Let’s get you back to work. Let’s have someone that wants to actually come and work and have fun doing it. We’re fun and new and it’s exciting to be here,” said Richards.
Anyone who missed Tuesday’s hiring event will be able to attend a second one on April 27 in the same location of the Golden Gate. People are encouraged to apply online before showing up to interview.
They will be required to apply online at circalasvegas.com/careers.
