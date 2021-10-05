Flu Vaccines

In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. 

 (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino announced more dates for its COVID-19 vaccine and flu clinic.

First and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be available at no cost on select dates. Those who are eligible may also receive a third dose at the sites. 

The clinic will be open at the following dates:

Oct. 5: 

3 - 5 p.m. 

Circa Human Resources

231 S. Third St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Open to those ages 12 and up 

Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27:

1 - 3 p.m. 

Circa Resort & Casino ballroom on the resort’s 3rd level

Open to those age 21+

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.