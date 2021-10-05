LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino announced more dates for its COVID-19 vaccine and flu clinic.
First and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be available at no cost on select dates. Those who are eligible may also receive a third dose at the sites.
The clinic will be open at the following dates:
Oct. 5:
3 - 5 p.m.
Circa Human Resources
231 S. Third St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
Open to those ages 12 and up
Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27:
1 - 3 p.m.
Circa Resort & Casino ballroom on the resort’s 3rd level
Open to those age 21+
