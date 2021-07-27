Virus Outbreak-Vaccines

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort and Casino will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for its employees next month, one of which will be open to the public.

Employees of Circa, The D, Golden Gate Hotel and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center are invited to get the vaccine on Aug. 2 or 3. The Aug. 2 clinic will be open to the public age 21 and older. The Aug. 3 clinic will welcome family of employees ages 12 to 21 to receive the vaccine. 

As of Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District has recorded 993,726 or 48.76% of Clark County residents age 12 and older who have completed vaccination against COVID-19. 

