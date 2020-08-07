LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cinemark plans to reopen select Las Vegas movie theaters beginning Aug. 14, but ticket-taking and cash payments may be a thing of the past, the company announced in a release Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of our society, including the entertainment industry. Along with enhanced cleaning operations, Cinemark said the company is working to create a "contact-free experience" by eliminating paper tickets in favor of digital tickets at usher stands and requiring card payment at concessions. Those carrying cash will have a separate, designated area to make purchases or exchange for a gift card, the company said in a release.
In addition to welcoming guests back at locations across the country, Cinemark will opens its doors to five locations across the valley, including:
- Century Orleans 18 and XD - 4500 West Tropicana Blvd. Las Vegas NV 89103
- Century 16 Suncoast - 9090 Alta Dr., Las Vegas NV 89144
- Century 18 Sam's Town - 5111 Boulder Hwy., Las Vegas NV 89122
- Century 16 Santa Fe Station and XD - 4949 N. Rancho, Las Vegas NV 89130
- Century 16 South Point and XD - 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas NV 89183
"This reopening is an expansion of the Company’s test-and-learn process, which is instrumental in defining the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology, as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of its U.S. circuit," Cinemark said in a release.
Guests will be treated to "Welcome Back" prices with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors, the company said. There is also an opportunity to book private watch parties with up to 20 guests starting at $99.
According to Cinemark, employees will undergo "extensive training" prior to the reopening related to cleanliness practices and will be required to wear face masks and gloves. Each staffer will also complete wellness checks before each shift. To give guests an extra layer of safety, each theater will be designated with a Chief Clean and Safety Monitor, Cinemark said.
TICKETS: www.cinemark.com
OTHER SAFETY MEASURES
- Staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing with limited capacity to abide by local ordinances
- Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase
- Mandatory guest face masks within the theatre -- only to be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums
- Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. All theatres utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.
- Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
- All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes
- Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.
- Seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use
