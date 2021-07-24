LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the biggest entertainment conventions in Las Vegas, CinemaCon, is now a month away with changes in place.
Attendees will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.
CinemaCon will once again bring together cinema owners and Hollywood studios at Caesars Palace from August 23 to 26.
The annual event was canceled last year due to the pandemic and was shifted from April of this year to August.
The managing director for the National Association of Theatre Owners, Mitch Neuhauser, said they have good COVID-19 protocols in place. He said it's been a long time since the industry has been together and they're looking forward to a successful show.
Neuhauser confirmed Disney staff will not be attending the event in person, but does not mean the company is not a participant of the event. Disney will screen a movie at the event. He said this does not affect the original schedule they have in place.
