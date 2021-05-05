LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It is the biggest day of the year for many local cantinas: Cinco de Mayo. One year ago, at Hussong’s Mexican Cantina in Boca Park, the restaurant was closed, no dining in or outdoors. They were trying to figure out how to make any type of sale, even offering curbside margarita kit.
This year? The margaritas were flowing.
Live mariachi music and massive margaritas created a palpable fiesta vibe upon walking in the door.
“It feels normal and that is the best feeling in the world,” owner Scott Frost said. “You do a lot of modeling and forecasting and budgeting, but no one models and forecasts a budget for zero revenue."
The restaurant was closed for months, and Frost had to tell his staff they no longer had jobs.
“When we had to shut our doors, our first concern was for our work family. We had people concerned about how are they going to feed their families,” Frost said.
The restaurant put together a food drive at Boca Park during the pandemic for the families in need.
“There was time when I thought it was going to be a solid year and a half before we saw normalcy and I didn’t think it would be a year. This was such a pleasant surprise,” Frost said.
In past years pre-pandemic, Hussong’s hosted a Street Fiesta every Cinco de Mayo.
“We had hundreds of people coming out having a good time dancing, social distancing wasn’t even in our vocabulary,” Frost said.
Hussong’s celebration is for much more than just the holiday but the business battling through and overcoming the pandemic.
Hussong’s hopes to bring back Street Fiesta in 2022 and plan on making it bigger and better than ever. They say as they are trying to build back, they are looking for new employees and are actively hiring.
