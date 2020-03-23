LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The doors are closed at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas, but the church is determined to stay connected amid social distancing.
Worshippers can stream weekly services online. However, church leaders wanted to find a way to interact face-to-face.
Pastor Brandon Kagel said prayer can happen anywhere -- that’s why they’ve set up drive-thru prayers. Volunteers are taking every precaution: wearing gloves, masks and practicing social distancing.
In a time of uncertainty, Kagel said it's easy to be overwhelmed with fear and anxiety. That’s why the church wants offer people hope, regardless of their faith.
