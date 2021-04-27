LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new mission from Nevada COVID-19 vaccine officials includes choice and convenience: giving providers more than one dose to offer to patients, as well as allowing providers the flexibility to offer doses without appointments.
According to Karissa Loper of DHHS and the COVID-19 Task Force, the efforts to reach the "last mile," or remaining Nevadans who have not gotten a vaccine due to access, lack of information or hesitancy.
Loper said 380 providers across Nevada now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I think we're making the effort to ensure there's always a two dose or one dose product for a person now to choose out of vaccination site, whether it's a large mass site or a pharmacy or a private provider," Loper said.
Federal officials are working to get pharmacies more than one option through federal allocation.
The efforts to offer different vaccine brands to the public has become more crucial since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, which researched rare blood clots in 15 women across the country; the rates of such instances are seven out of a million doses.
Mobile Vaccination Units are traveling across rural Nevada and Native Reservations offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.
"They could they could always choose the J&J, and then of course, those without that higher risk--men, women over 50 anyone else has that chance to get that one dose and be done," Loper said.
"I think a choice between the two products is always very important, just to honor our own American values, but also because of the associated risk that they have found with the Johnson and Johnson product, particularly in women under 50," Loper added.
As efforts pivot from large public sites to small clinics across Nevada, Loper said "normalizing" the vaccination process will be crucial: helping people get the vaccine on a whim, in their community.
"It will be about convenience and making sure that we have the vaccine is where the person is. 'I could do that- I'm at Walgreens,' or 'I'm at CVS,' or maybe they're going their doctor's office that day, and they happen to have it in the office. And when they offer it, they can take it up," Loper said.
