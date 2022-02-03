LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Lunar New Year celebrations are underway across the Las Vegas Valley, small businesses in and around Chinatown are looking to reel in plenty of customers and overcome the latest pandemic hurdles.
It's the latest challenge facing Asian and minority businesses across the Spring Mountain corridor, which have been hit hard by closures, restrictions and COVID-19 challenges throughout the pandemic.
"They're there for the long haul, not giving up," said Sonny Vinuya with the Asian Chamber of Commerce. The organization helped numerous small businesses with recovery loans and grants throughout the pandemic, and aided owners with translating materials.
"Besides the rising costs of food, materials, our supplies are a little bit delayed. I know of some restaurants that have to close certain times of the day, because they don't have enough people to work in those restaurants," Vinuya said.
The surge of tourists has helped with the growth of customers across Chinatown and other small businesses.
