LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Childcare has become especially tough for local parents.
A vital resource opened today that will not only help parents looking for a safe place for their kids, but also a place for anyone looking to get into making childcare a business of their own.
The Child Care Services Center opened today off Flamingo and Spencer.
Clark County Commissioner Marylin Kirkpatrick says the center has been in the works since 2013.
"We know there’s a lot of people out there that are already watching children, helping out their neighbors and friends this will allow you to pay for that license, and we are going to help pay for that licensing. We can get you the proper amount of kids that you need, and any other resources you need because there’s nutritional guidelines so i would say come down today, come down in the next couple of weeks if you’re really interested in being in the child care business and getting all of the benefits that are available to you."
Parents can get help covering costs for "Safekey" after school programs.
Some of the money to open the Center came from the American Rescue Plan to help support child care providers across the state.
The Child Care Services Center is located in the Century Park Plaza, Building B, located at 1771 E. Flamingo Road.
For more information about Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services, visit strongstartnevada.org/en/about-us
