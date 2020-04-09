LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It seems animals are not immune to the buying frenzy brought on by the coronavirus, COVID-19. IFA Country Store has sold out of chicks.
"Typically every spring and every fall we get a few hundred chicks a week and that will last us all week. In the last few weeks we've been getting chickens in and they're gone by the next morning," said Jordan Ellis, branch manager at IFA Country Store.
People are buying them for all sorts of reasons.
Some parents are buying them to give their children something to do while they are out of school.
Others are buying them for companionship while they isolate at home.
Ellis said a lot of people are buying them to be more self-sufficient.
Primarily people are buying them as family pets, family projects, there are some people in the valley who raise these chickens as broilers, or meat birds. They are going to raise them and then slaughter them for meat.”
Ellis said hatcheries are being inundated with orders.
The process of raising chickens takes time, planning, preparation and money.
To raise chicks you will need a chicken coop, a heat lamp, feeders, water containers and feed.
“Typically you’re going to start between $100 and $500 to get started,” said Ellis.
IFA Country Store is expecting a shipment of 150 birds on Friday.
Staff say they will sell out very quickly.
