LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chicago has issued an emergency travel order for 15 states, including Nevada. The emergency directive asks travelers from these areas to self-quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival in the city, according to a release sent Thursday.
The travel order will go into effect on July 6 at 12:01 a.m.
Joining Nevada, the order applies to the following states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Each state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as closures have lifted. These states have seen a case increase greater than 15 new diagnoses per 100,000 resident population per day.
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. gave the order.
"Like every action we have taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis, this decision was difficult but necessary in order to ensure the continued health and safety of Chicago’s residents and businesses," Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said. "Our success in staying ahead of this pandemic underscores our commitment to following the data of this disease, prioritizing saving lives, and working collaboratively with health officials, businesses and other stakeholders as we safely reopen our city’s economy. This emergency order will not only help contain the local spread of COVID-19 and preserve the positive progress we’ve made, it will also serve to prevent further spread nationwide and support the efforts of officials in other cities and states."
According to a release, violators are subject to fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000, with some exemptions.
"For close to six months now we’ve been laser-focused on containing this virus, limiting infections and ultimately saving lives, and we’ve made tremendous progress,” Arwady said. "That remains our focus today, and this order is another important measure in helping us further contain the spread of COVID-19 in Chicago."
To date, the state of Illinois has seen about 144,000 positive COVID-19 cases with nearly 7,000 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Officials said the state has seen a "sharp decline" in new cases, while the states in question have seen a rise.
On June 30, New York City issued a similar travel directive also including Nevada.
