Chef Jose Andres carves fine slices of acorn-fed, free-range, black-footed Iberico pigs, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at ThinkFoodGroup's food station during the annual C-CAP (Careers throug Culinary Arts Program) benefit in New York. Andres, who has been honored by the James Beard Foundation, received the group's honors award, granted to individuals that display exceptional leadership and achievements within the culinary industry. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)