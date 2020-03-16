LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chef Jose Andres has temporarily closed his three restaurants at a Las Vegas Strip property due to coronavirus concerns.
Andres' ThinkFoodGroup operates Jaleo, É and China Poblano at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
According to a statement from ThinkFoodGroup, the restaurants' food will be donated to employees.
In response to the increasing risk of COVID-19, we made the difficult decision to temporarily close Jaleo, É, and China Poblano after last night's dinner service. The restaurants' food will be donated to employees. We're grateful to all of our friends and family at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the broader community for their continued support. We look forward to welcoming guests back in the future and in the meantime encourage everyone to follow best practices outlined by health officials to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.