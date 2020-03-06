LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas Valley shoppers are stocking up on the essentials in fear of the coronavirus.
“I grabbed Lysol wipes, Clorox and soap because people were putting tons of them in their baskets,” one shopper said. “The truck came, they said they delivered the toilet paper, and within five minutes, it was gone.”
Some said they were preparing in case there’s an emergency. Others wanted to buy in bulk now so that they can avoid crowds later.
The line wrapped around the Costco in Henderson at Marks Street and Warm Springs Road before it opened, Friday.
Shoppers came out with carts full of toilet paper, bottled water and cleaning supplies.
“People were going crazy, hitting each other's baskets. It was just insane,” a shopper said.
“This is just hysterical,” another shopper said. “I think we just have to relax.”
Some said they spent two hours inside. It’s a similar story at other stores across the valley.
Experts said hoarding is just a part of human instinct. But they want to remind people, the chance of getting the coronavirus in Las Vegas remain low.
(2) comments
Hysteria broken loose!
Everyone should always keep a little extra around. I do hope that these stores do not take all this stuff back.
