FOX5 Las Vegas - In this new world of self quarantine and social distancing, many across Las Vegas are anxious to get their lives moving again.
Skye Canyon is encouraging residents to take part in many ‘Thrive at Skye’ activities that have been fixed to meet social distancing guidelines.
On Earth Day residents will compete in a ‘Chalk For Earth’ driveway chalk art competition with up to $250 in prizes up for grabs.
Over the weekend a virtual star gazing event will land residents back in their driveways, along with a Memorial Day car parade in May.
Those participating in the chalk art comeptetion must draw something relating back to Earth Day.
Organizers tell FOX5, “Chalk for earth is a great opportunity for our residents to get some free chalk and get outside while maintaining our social distancing guidelines. You can create an art masterpiece on your sidewalk or driveway and an opportunity to win prizes from our community.”
