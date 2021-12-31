LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to growing COVID-19 cases, CES will end its convention one day early in 2022, organizers announced Friday.
The Consumer Technology Association said that the event scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in January will be truncated "as an additional safety measure."
The massive tech conference is set for Jan. 5-7 and expects to host more than 2,200 exhibitors, despite the dropping out of heavy-hitters like Twitter, Amazon and Meta earlier this month.
According to CTA, 143 more companies have signed up for in-person exhibits in the past two weeks.
"As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” CTA CEO Gary Shapiro said in a statement. "We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants."
Virtual opportunities will again be available for those who are unable to attend. There will be about 40 livestreamed conferences and digital experiences for guests to participate in.
In August, showrunners announced a vaccination requirement for all in-person attendees.
"Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19," Shapiro said. "We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas."
In 2021, CES was held in an entirely virtual format amid COVID-19 closures.
