LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of Las Vegas' biggest tradeshows is coming back to Las Vegas.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) officially announced CES 2022 will return to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022. CES 2021 was all-digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees include Amazon, AT&T, Dell, Google, LG Electronics, Sony and more.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

There will still be some digital elements to CES 2022. The tradeshow said they will bring back the CES anchor desk to connect the digital audience with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements.

“Our customers are enthusiastic about returning to a live event in Las Vegas,” said CTA EVP Karen Chupka. “Global brands and startups have shared that plans are already well underway and are committed to sharing the magic of an in-person CES with even more people from around the world.”

CTA officials said they will be reviewing COVID-19 safety measures from the CDC and local and state health officials. CTA said it will follow applicable laws and adapt plans accordingly.