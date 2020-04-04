Central Church, Three Square partner for meals to Henderson Hospital workers

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Central Church partnered with Three Square Food Bank to distribute meals to Henderson Hospital workers starting on Saturday night.
The site opened about 8 p.m. at the church's Henderson location to provide food for workers in need at the hospital.
"The morale is low, and need is great. After hearing this, Central decided they needed to help provide for this staff who are putting their own lives on the line and working tirelessly to care for the needs of others," according to a statement from the church.
The food is one of 72 food distribution sites launched over the past three weeks, amounting to 1.5 million pounds of food across the valley, according to the church.
“Gratitude is what we see across the board ...... this is just one small example of that,” said Nick Bodine, executive pastor at Central Church.
According to the Hope For The City website, all of the church's pantries open at 10 a.m. daily and are done in a drive-through manner.
For a full schedule of food distribution and more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.