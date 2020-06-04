LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time since March, Centennial Hills Hospital had zero inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
Although there are still hospitalized patients awaiting confirmation of a COVID-19 test, Centennial Hills Hospital CEO Sajit Pullarkat said he hopes cases will continue to decrease.
“Seeing zero in our daily statistics report for confirmed cases was a highlight today,” Pullarkat said.
The hospital’s benchmark coincides with Nevada’s downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The governor’s office said that Wednesday marked day 39 of the COVID-19 test positivity rate decreasing, and day 43 of of decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.