LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will award $560 million nationwide to combat coronavirus.
Nevada will receive $6,532,739, according to a release by the Department of Health and Human Services.
"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy."
Pres. Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act on March 6, which contains $8.3 billion government-wide. The CDC is contacting state health officials on how to best move forward with the funds.
