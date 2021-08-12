LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its advice Wednesday, August 11, and said pregnant women should get the vaccine after it found no increased risk of miscarriage among those who have been immunized.
Just 23% of pregnant women have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anna Karabachev Vest, an attorney in Las Vegas who got married and pregnant during the pandemic has a lot of nerves about becoming a mom for this first time, especially in a world filled with uncertainly due to COVID-19.
She debated for months whether to get vaccinated.
“I was just very hesitant about it because it felt like the first decision as a mom, it felt like the first time I did not think of myself. It was about what is best for the child,” Karabachev Vest said.
Dr. Staci McHale, President of the Clark County Medical Society is also Karabachev Vest’s OBGYN.
“I’ve been encouraging vaccinations for all my pregnant patients since March, that is when they first became available for pregnant women in Nevada… The vaccine hesitancy for pregnant women is understandable,” Dr. McHale said.
Karabachev Vest finally decided to get the first dose of the vaccine just two weeks ago. Her second vaccine is scheduled for August 18. Her due date is August 27. She said the rise in cases with the Delta variant was a big motivator, hearing stories of new moms now in the hospital.
“Maybe you know I can’t see the baby right away. Those sort of stories really did scare me,” Karabachev Vest said.
“We have pregnant women who are on ventilators in ICUs across our valley… it is really devastating for OBGYNs to know that this is something that could be prevented,” Dr. McHale said. “Women who are diagnosed with COVID-19 in pregnancy have a higher chance of hospitalization, requirement for supplemental oxygen, ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death,” Dr. McHale said.
Karabachev Vest feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders by getting vaccinated. She said her decision was validated by the CDC’s new guidance.
“This is science and it is wonderful that we have gotten this far, and we can do this to protect the society, ourselves, and our babies,” Karabachev Vest said.
