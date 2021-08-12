LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Vaccine advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on Friday, August 13, to recommend an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised people, and the CDC director signed off on the recommendation almost immediately.
Transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect themselves as the delta variant continues to surge.
It’s harder for vaccines to rev up an immune system suppressed by certain medications or diseases, so those patients don’t always get the same protection as otherwise healthy people and small studies suggest for at least some, an extra dose may be the solution.
“This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable ... are better protected against COVID-19,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Importantly, the decision only applies to this high-risk group, about 3% of U.S. adults. The CDC is not recommending third mRNA COVID-19 doses for the general population.
Some people in southern Nevada could get the third dose as soon as next week.
Dr. Staci McHale, President of Clark County Medical Society provided some clarity regarding the third dose. Dr. McHale spoke with Immunize Nevada and Southern Nevada Health District Friday evening and expects third doses to be given starting early next week at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and SNHD vaccinations sites.
More than a million people in the U.S. have already gotten an unauthorized third dose according to the CDC. It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immunocompromised.
Dr. McHale said third doses will likely be given on the honor system.
“I don’t know that there is going to be an effective way to police that because there is not a national vaccine tracking system. There is also not a way to be able to verify that a patient falls into one of these high-risk categories,” Dr. McHale said.
People who got a Johnson and Johnson shot do not need an additional dose even if they fall into the high-risk category.
The best advice: If you think you need a third dose, check with your doctor first. Don't just go to a pharmacy because they aren't giving the third doses yet even if you do need one.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
