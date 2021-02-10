LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Concern about highly-contagious new strains of coronavirus is prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its guidance on masks.
The CDC is now recommending wearing two masks. The report is based upon a lab experiment which found wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask can block the spread of infectious particles by more than 95%.
Doctor Deborah A. Kuhls, the President of the Clark County Medical Society, said its about the way your mask fits.
"Its a little longer so its going to close down the side vents and it will help to secure underneath as well," Kuhls said. "What it does is it filters both the air that I'm breathing in and the air that I'm breathing out."
Other effective options to improve fit include: wearing a mask fitter or wearing a nylon covering over a face mask.
