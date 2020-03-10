WASHOE COUNTY (FOX5) -- The Washoe County Health District has announced that the first "presumptive positive" case in Washoe County is confirmed positive by the CDC.
The patient, a male in his 50s, was on the Grand Princess cruise ship, officials said.
Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick announced the CDC's ruling in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Washoe County added that it is still waiting to hear back from the CDC on its second "presumptive positive" case.
The case marks the first positive coronavirus case in Nevada.
The CDC treats presumptive positive cases as confirmed positive, according to their guidelines. A presumptive positive means a patient was tested positive at a local laboratory, but still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.