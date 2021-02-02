LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents in Las Vegas have reported getting a phone call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take part in a survey about child immunization.
The CDC said the information provided in the survey will help with shaping health guidelines in the state.
Among other things, survey questions include the child’s birthdate, name, age and if they have been vaccinated recently.
This comes as COVID-19 vaccine trials for children prepare to get underway and a month before children get ready to go back to school.
“Moderna and Pfizer do plan to test these vaccines in the near future in pediatric age groups,” said Dr. Michael Levin, lead investigator for the Moderna adult vaccine trial at the Clinical Research Center of Nevada.
Levin said the Moderna vaccine trial for children is considered as the second phase of the adult trials that started last year.
“They will start with lower doses in a higher age group, check the safety and what are the reactions before moving down to a lower age group,” said Levin.
The trials are expected to last approximately six months and likely will not be completed by the time children are expected to go back to school part-time in March.
