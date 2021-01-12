LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District trustees are recommending that schools enter a hybrid learning model, in a limited capacity and on a voluntary basis.
Ahead of Thursday's board meeting, trustees uploaded a document that proposes reopening by inviting small groups on campus for academic and social well-being checks, or small group instruction.
Informing their decision making, Southern Nevada Health District reports that as of Monday, the CCSD is in the red for every category -- indicating the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools.
"We clearly need to understand that the numbers are extremely high right now at the moment, and our MOA that we agreed upon with the district will be voted on by the trustees this Thursday, and that MOA in no way, shape, or form means that automatically flips a switch for returning to in-person instruction," said Marie Neisess, Clark County Education Association president.
"That just means we want to have a plan in place that opens up incrementally, and addresses some of the concerns we heard from educators before the trustees vote on determining when -- and if -- students will be returning back into the building with educators," she said.
The plan's first-semester grade distribution reveals worsening grades districtwide this year -- most notably in elementary schools and among students of color.
The reopening timeline is yet to be established. The board is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the timeline and recommendations.
There will be no school on Wednesday for CCSD students and staff.
