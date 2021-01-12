LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District trustees are poised to recommend that schools enter a hybrid learning model, in a limited capacity and on a voluntary basis.
Ahead of Thursday's board meeting, trustees uploaded a document that proposes reopening by inviting small groups on campus for academic and social well-being checks, or small group instruction. During the meeting on Jan. 14, the board will discuss options and provide recommendations.
Informing their decision making, Southern Nevada Health District reported that as of Monday, CCSD is in the red for every category -- indicating the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools.
That doesn't sit well with second grade teacher Vicki Kreidel.
"If it's not safe, it's not safe,” said Kreidel.
Even though the recommendation says returning to campus would be voluntary for students and staff, she said she worries there will only be a limited number of teachers allowed to work remotely, and fears others won't get their choice.
This, she said, would lead to teachers quitting.
“What teachers are telling me, is, ‘I'm not going back. I have kids who need me. I have a family who loves me. It's not worth it to get this and die,’” said Kreidel. "That frightens me because we're already short on teachers ... If we push a bunch of teachers out the door because we go back too soon, what's that gonna do for our schools? For our kids?”
Kreidel, who is also the president of NEA of Southern Nevada, said she feels the district's MOA with the other local union, CCEA, is problematic.
“The MOA doesn't discuss anywhere in the document a positivity rate baseline, so like, it could say, ‘We won't return to schools until the positivity rate is in a downward trajectory for two weeks,’ or it could say, ‘It's below 15 percent.’ And it's not mentioned. At all,” said Kreidel.
What’s the timeline for this plan to possibly begin? That is yet to be established, according to the documents.
"Parents need to have the information so they can make a real choice,” said Rebecca Garcia, Nevada PTA president. "One of the struggles that a lot of families have felt, is that there hasn't been specifics.”
CCSD’s first-semester grade distribution data shows worsening grades this year, districtwide, but most notably in elementary schools and among students of color.
"The initial discussions all seemed to really be focused on small, specific groups of kids, and so it most likely won't be just anybody who wants to go back. And they'll have to fit into certain groups, andd so a lot of parents are trying to figure out if their kid is going to be part of whatever group is selected,” said Garcia.
Marie Neisess, CCEA president, urged viewers of the proposed plan not to jump to conclusions.
"That MOA in no way, shape, or form means that automatically flips a switch for returning to in-person instruction," said Neisess. "That just means we want to have a plan in place that opens up incrementally, and addresses some of the concerns we heard from educators before the trustees vote on determining when -- and if -- students will be returning back into the building with educators."
The reopening timeline is yet to be established. The board is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the timeline and recommendations.
There will be no school on Wednesday for CCSD students and staff.
