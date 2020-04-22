LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School district is trying to track down around 100,000 students who haven’t signed in for distance learning, according to a memo obtained Wednesday.
Greetings and hope all of you are doing well. Dr. Barton has deemed Attendance Enforcement essential and we return Thursday, April 23, 2020. At this time, I’m not sure of hours, but will have more information tomorrow regarding Thursday. Most likely will be 8am to 4pm. You will be in full uniform, so at this time, get those radios plugged in. We will be doing home visits and PPE will be required and supplied. You will report to 128 and pick up the information you will need and your PPE’s. Social distancing is required, and there will be markings on the ground to line up. We will be doing home visits to the homes of the 100 000 students that have yet to sign on for distance learning. If you are uncomfortable returning to work, we understand but you will need to put in for sick leave and let me know immediately.
“We have to find ways to connect with our kids,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara told FOX5 Friday.
When it became apparent CCSD’s brick-and-mortar school closures would likely last longer than a couple weeks, they shifted to online learning and attendance.
“One of the things our high school principals did when they did the first outreach was, if you need a computer let us know,” Dr. Jara said. “It’s not that every student will have to (have one) because some have their own at home, and they didn’t want a device or didn’t need one.”
Even with thousands of laptops and tablets being distributed, thousands of students are still unaccounted for. Dr. Jara said in that same interview that the pandemic’s highlighted some major weaknesses in the current education system.
Moving forward, he said they’ll have to figure out a more robust solution for keeping in touch with students and parents.
“You know, that’s the thing we’re looking at right now because obviously updating phone numbers where parents have to come in and update their phone numbers, their emails, their contact information - (now) our teachers, our principles, our counselors, and other staff are trying to find our students.”
FOX5 talked to one of the attendance officers who elected to remain anonymous. They said they’re concerned about being exposed interacting with so many families with limited PPE.
